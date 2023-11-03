Naseem Shah's brother Hunain Shah puts up a strong performance in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Rawalpindi and scalped his maiden five-wicket haul. He registered a bowling figure of 6/26 as Lahore Blues defeated Faisalabad by 92 runs. Hunain achieved the feat only in his fourth List A appearance. Mickey Arthur, Pakistan's Director of Cricket Says Security Around Players Has Been Stifling in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Naseem Shah’s Brother Hunain Shah Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul

Maiden five-wicket haul in his fourth List A appearance! 🔥 Hunain Shah registers 6️⃣-2️⃣6️⃣ in Lahore Blues' 92-run win over Faisalabad 🌟#PakistanCup | #FSDvLHRB pic.twitter.com/gpscv9csMz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 3, 2023

