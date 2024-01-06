Pakistan cricketer Saim Ayub faced a serious risk of injury while fielding in the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, Friday. Ayub was chasing behind a ball and as he dived to pick it up, his knee got stuck in the SCG turf. A chunk of the turf came out and by losing momentum, Ayub tumbled dangerously. Although a serious injury could have happened, Ayub got up quickly and later batted in the innings. Steve Smith Expresses His Willingness To Open In Tests After David Warner’s Retirement.

Saim Ayub Tumbles After His Knee Gets Dangerously Stuck in SCG Outfield

A nasty moment in the SCG outfield! Thankfully Saim Ayub is ok to continue #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/rRAC6rAqer — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2024

