England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who played a key role in the victory of Mumbai Indians in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League in 2023, joined the MI squad on February 11. Nat Sciver-Brunt received a grand welcome in traditional Marathi style with a turban and the 'nathni' (Nose ring). Fans loved her new look and the video went viral on social media. Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr Join Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead of WPL 2025 Season (Watch Videos).

Nat Sciver-Brunt Joins Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead of WPL 2025

