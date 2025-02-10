Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr have finally joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the Women's Premier League Season 3 start. MI-W posted individual videos on their social media handles, announcing the arrival of both the all-rounders. New Zealand's 24-year-old Amelia Kerr was seen hitting the practice grounds already, she said that it was "nice to be back" with the franchise despite dealing with jetlag on the first day of her training. Destructive all-rounder from West Indies Hayley Matthews has also joined the side. A video of her arriving has also been shared by MI. WPL 2025: Squads, Schedule, Live Streaming and Other Details You Need to Know About Women's Premier League Season Three

Amelia Kerr Practicing:

Hayle Matthews Joins Mumbai Indians ahead of WPL 2025:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)