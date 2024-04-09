Nathan Smith hilariously struck his own head as he attempted a return throw during the County Championship 2024 match between Worcestershire and Warwickshire. Bowling to Michael Burgess, Smith attempted a return throw after the ball was played back at him and it slipped from his hands. The ball then went on to hit Smith on his head. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Michael Vaughan Gets Haircut and Shave From Roadside Barber Dindayal In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

Nathan Smith Strikes Own Head With Ball

