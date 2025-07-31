Yorkshire County Cricket Club opener Finlay Bean struck a spectacular six, flicking it towards the on-side, over the ropes during the County Championship 2025 match against Sussex County Cricket Club at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough. The ball hit for the six was caught in the hand by a little boy sitting in the stands. The reaction of the boy after catching the ball was mesmerizing. The catch was also well taken, leaving the commentators awe-struck. The commentators went on to say that it was the "catch of the day" by the young man! Which Team Does Kavya Maran Own in The Hundred 2025? Check Details Ahead of Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Tournament in England.

'Catch Of The Day' Off Finlay Bean’s Six:

Brilliant six, even better reactions in the crowd 👏 pic.twitter.com/jRtq4hoz61 — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) July 30, 2025

