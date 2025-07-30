Veteran India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal registered his career-best County Championship figures during the Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire match. During the first innings of Derbyshire, the Northamptonshire spinner Chahal removed six batters—including Luis Reece (39), Harry Came (17), wicketkeeper-batter Brooke Guest (0), Zak Chappell (32), Ben Aitchison (45), and Blair Tickner (11). Chahal ended his dream spell with 6/118 in 33.2 overs as Northamptonshire bundled out Derbyshire for 377 runs in 104.2 overs in the first innings. This was Chahal's second six-wicket haul in first-class cricket, the last one having come nine years back in 2016 in a Ranji Trophy match against Haryana. County Championship 2025: Full List of Indian Cricketers Who Are Part of England's Premier First-Class Cricket Tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal Registers His Career-Best County Championship Figures

Yuzvendra Chahal works his magic pic.twitter.com/mo58IPmHtx — Rothesay County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)