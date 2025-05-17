The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume after a week. Earlier, the ongoing tournament was suspended due to India-Pakistan border tensions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that the remainder of the IPL 2025 tournament will be played across six venues, with the playoff and final venue to be announced in the coming weeks. Before the suspension, a total of 57 matches were played in the showpiece event. Virat Kohli Net Worth: Check Out Star Cricketer's Wealth, Properties, Brand Endorsements and More as He Retires from Test Cricket.

As the IPL 2025 resumed, the 58th match is being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. It's a must-win game for the defending champions, as a loss will eliminate them from the tournament. Bengaluru, on the other hand, is just one win away from reaching the playoffs.

During the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match, many fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru were spotted wearing Indian great Virat Kohli's Test jersey. This has happened first time this season, where many fans donned a Test Jersey of a player other than an IPL team jersey. In this article, you will get the exact reason why fans donned the veteran batter's Test jersey.

Why are Fans at M Chinnaswamy wearing Virat Kohli's Test Jersey During RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match?

Virat Kohli fans were seen donning his iconic No. 18 Test jersey during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to pay tribute to the Indian legend, who announced his retirement from the Test format earlier this month. Ahead of the Bengaluru vs Kolkata IPL 2025 match, many fans have requested on social media to wear Virat Kohli's Test kit to honour his legacy in the longest format.

Virat Kohli Fans Pays Tribute to Indian Great

To Virat, with LOVE! 🤍 A lovely gesture by the fans in Bengaluru, donning white jerseys to pay tribute to Virat Kohli's incredible Test journey! 👑

On May 12, Indian legend Virat Kohli announced a shocking retirement from Test cricket. Kohli confirmed his decision through an emotional post on his Instagram handle. Kohli's retirement decision came a month before the England Test tour. The former Indian captain is one of the greatest batters for his country. Kohli amassed 9230 runs in 123 Tests with a superb average of 46.85. The right-handed batter smashed 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries in the longest format.

