In a historic moment, the Netherlands vs Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2025 match at the Titwood, Glasgow, became the first international game to have three super overs. Talking about the match, the Netherlands posted 152 runs on the board. In reply, Nepal made 151 runs. The match went into the super over. In the first super over, Nepal posted a challenging target of 20 runs. However, the Netherlands made 19 runs, and the match went into the second over. This time, the Netherlands batted first, and they set up a target of 16 runs. While chasing, Nepal scored 15 runs, and the game went into the super third over. Bowling first, Netherlands' Zach Lion Cachet took two wickets as Nepal (0) set up a target of just 1 run. While chasing, Michael Levitt slammed a huge six on the first ball as the Netherlands won the historic match in the third super over. Nepal Defeat Netherlands By 16 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Encounter; Bowlers, Aarif Sheikh Help Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Narrow Victory.

History Created!

Nepal🇳🇵 vs Netherlands🇳🇱 becomes the FIRST international match to enter the 3RD SUPER OVER!!! pic.twitter.com/c6rPzXwlpY — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 16, 2025

