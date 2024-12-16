Nepal Premier League 2024 Live Streaming in India: Watch Sudurpaschim Royals vs Karnali Yaks and Live Telecast of T20 NPL Cricket Match

Sudurpaschim Royals will lock horns against the Karnali Yaks on December 16. Scroll down to have a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the Nepal Premier League 2024 match.

NPL Logo (Photo Credits: @CricketNep/X)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024 table-toppers Sudurpaschim Royals will clash against Karnali Yaks on December 16, with hopes of winning their third-straight match.  The Sudurpaschim Royals vs Karnali Yaks clash will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground and start at 8:45 IST (Indian Standard Time).

Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024 table-toppers Sudurpaschim Royals will clash against Karnali Yaks on December 16, with hopes of winning their third-straight match.  The Sudurpaschim Royals vs Karnali Yaks clash will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground and start at 8:45 IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcaster for NPL 2024 is Star Sports, which will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network Channels. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Sudurpaschim Royals vs Karnali Yaks live streaming viewing option.  Brian Lara Arrives in Nepal To Attend Inaugural Edition of Nepal Premier League (Watch Video).

Sudurpaschim Royals vs Karnali Yaks NPL 2024 Live

