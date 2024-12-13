West Indies legendary cricketer Brian Lara has arrived in Nepal to attend the inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League 2024. The development was confirmed by the Nepal Premier League social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter). The inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League also witnessed former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan playing for Karnali Yaks. However, after a few matches, Dhawan left his side and exited Nepal. The Nepal Premier League will help the cricketers of their country gain valuable experience while playing with star international cricketers. Brain Fade Moment! Lokesh Bam Leaves Delivery from Rijan Dhakal, Ball Crashes Into Stumps During Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos NPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Brian Lara Arrives in Nepal

The 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗱, Brian Lara, is here to grace the #SBLNPL–Festival of Himalayas, bringing his legendary legacy to the heart of the mountains! 🤩🔝💯#HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFanspic.twitter.com/sFv4DrO7v1 — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 13, 2024

Brian Lara Will Attend NPL 2024

