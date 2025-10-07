The Nepal Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Malaysia Women's National Cricket Team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday, October 7. The NEP-W vs MAS-W 4th T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and it starts at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Nepal Women head into this match on the back of a defeat to Malaysia in the 3rd T20I 2025 and they will look to level the series with a victory in this contest. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch NEP-W vs MAS-W 4th T20I 2025 live telecast on any TV channel, in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option as they can watch Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women live streaming online on FanCode, but either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 29) is needed for the same. Nepal Women Beat Malaysia Women by Six Wickets in 2nd T20I 2025; Puja Mahato, Indu Barma Stars As NEP-W Level Series 1-1.

Nepal Women vs Malaysia Women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAN (@cricketassociationofnepal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)