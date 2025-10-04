Looking to overcome a 0-1 disadvantage, the visiting Nepal women national cricket team took on hosts Malaysia women national cricket team in the NEP-W vs MAS-W 2nd T20I 2025, and prevailed by six wickets, thus levelling the five-match series 1-1. Batting first, Malaysia Women managed 91 for 4, with opener Ainna Hashim scoring an unbeaten 50, as other batters failed to get going. Somu Bist was the star performer with the ball, claiming two wickets. In reply, Nepalese women suffered a collapse before Puja Mahato (38) and captain Indu Barma (27*) took charge, ensured their team crossed the finish line, and won the NEP-W vs MAS-W 2nd T20I by six wickets. Hashim stood out with the ball as well for Malaysia Women, picking two wickets. Nepal Clinch First Series Victory Over a Full-Member Nation as Rhinos Defeat West Indies by 90 Runs in WI vs NEP 2nd T20I 2025.

Nepal Women Level Series 1-1

Skipper Indu’s unbeaten knock seals a 6️⃣-wicket win over Malaysia Series leveled 1-1 with 3 clashes still ahead! #LouderNow pic.twitter.com/1IyIv6Tf66 — CAN (@CricketNep) October 4, 2025

