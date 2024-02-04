Afghanistan opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran handed over his Test debut cap to his uncle Noor Ali Zadran in what turned out to be one of the most unique moments in cricket in recent times, before the SL vs AFG one-off Test match. Noor Ali, aged 35, has represented Afghanistan in 51 ODIs and 23 T20Is and received his Test debut cap from his nephew, who is 13 years younger than him and has already played five Test matches. Noor Ali has earlier also represented Afghanistan in the ACC Emerging Cup. Ibrahim earlier played in Afghanistan's historic ICC World Cup 2023 campaign and also led the senior team as well. Bizarre! Monitor Lizard Stops Play After it Enters Field During SL vs AFG Test Match at R Premadasa Stadium (Watch Video).

Nephew Ibrahim Zadran Hands Test Debut Cap to Uncle Noor Ali Zadran

Ibrahim Zadran handed the Test debut cap to his uncle Noor Ali Zadran 😯 The uncle has also played in ACC Emerging Cup earlier, while the nephew was playing in senior team. Now both are opening together.#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/A7BO0nn1N2 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 3, 2024

