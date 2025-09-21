Kevin Pietersen was trolled by fans on social media after he lauded Mohammad Nabi's explosive knock in the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 clash, three days after the match took place. Mohammad Nabi was at his best with the bat in the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match on September 18, where he smashed 60 runs off 22 deliveries, which included five sixes of the last over of the innings bowled by Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage. On September 21, Kevin Pietersen took to social media to share a post on the Afghanistan all-rounder's knock. "Wow, the ‘Nabi Tsunami’ last night," he wrote and by mentioning 'last night' in his post, he would have thought the SL vs AFG match on September 20. But instead, September 20 saw the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 get underway, with Bangladesh beating Sri Lanka. A fan commented, "Internet explorer ki yaad agayi." (Reminds me of Internet Explorer). Mohammad Nabi Smashes 32 Runs in One Over of Dunith Wellalage With Five Sixes During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Kevin Pietersen's Tweet on Mohammad Nabi's Innings

Wow, the ‘Nabi Tsunami’ last night. That is power hitting by the great man. BANG 💥 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 21, 2025

'Internet Explorer Ki Yaad Agayi'

Internet Explorer ki yaad gayi tweet dekhkr — Unknown_Warrior_07 (@mahiiii0707) September 21, 2025

Another Fan Makes Similar Observation

'Was the Match Shown Live in England Yesterday?'

Was the match shown live in England yesterday? — Khurram Dilawar Choudhry (KDC) (@khurram333) September 21, 2025

Haha

Did it occur on Mars last night. — Half Knowledge (@vinamra000) September 21, 2025

'In Which Universe are You in KP?'

In which universe are you in KP? — Syed Sherry (@sherrycodes) September 21, 2025

