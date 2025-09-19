Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have officially informed that their 22-year-old all-rounder Dunith Wellalage "will travel to the UAE tonight" (September 19) to join the national side ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage. Dunith Wellalage had returned to Sri Lanka to pay his last respects to his late father Suranga Wellalage, who unfortunately died of a heart attack on Thursday, September 18. As per the official statement, Dunith Wellalage will rejoin the Sri Lanka national cricket team tomorrow, September 20, having attended the funeral. Dunith Wellalage's father died on the same day he was playing in the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match. He was informed about the incident after the game. Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh next in the Super Four on September 20. Dunith Wellalage's Father Dies: Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga Express Condolences After Sri Lanka Cricketer's Father Dies Due to Heart Attack During SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Dunith Wellalage Rejoins Sri Lanka Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Dunith Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team tomorrow morning. He will travel to the UAE tonight accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode. Sri Lanka will begin its Super Four stage campaign of the ongoing tournament… pic.twitter.com/ST16buupH3 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 19, 2025

