KS Bharat, India’s specialist wicket-keeper-batter, endured a terrible day after he dropped an easy catch during the first session of the fourth and final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia. Despite being known for his extraordinary wicket-keeping prowess, KS Bharat, on this occasion, failed to hold on to a simple catch. It was during the sixth over of Australia’s first innings that the opening batter, Travis Head, edged a delivery off India’s pacer Umesh Yadav and the ball then went to the keeper, who then failed to grab it. Following this, pictures and videos of him failing to catch the ball went viral as fans from across the world started criticising him. Here is how the netizens reacted. Virat Kohli Spotted Eating While Fielding at Slips During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023, Shares Snack With Shreyas Iyer (Watch Video).

KS Bharat Catch Drop Video:

KS bharat drop here. You can see he takes a step to the legside. (Second photo) So already he is unbalanced, and then he doesn't quiet get to the ball, he reaches out (last photo) very tough to take a opposite step then come back in. Technical error #INDvsAUSTest #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/7pwSdIPUKu — lucas (@LucasR32sky) March 9, 2023

'Rishabh Pant Better'

This Rishabh Pant is better than KS Bharat 🙏#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sqRHIWr5Qq — India Wing (@india_wing) March 9, 2023

'Dolly Dropped'

Ks Bharat drop A dolly catch of Travis head On 7 👀🤷‍♀️ #INDvAUS — Anish (@AnishKumar1104) March 9, 2023

'Big Blunder'

Big blunder by KS Bharat. A simple catch and me missed it. He made similar mistakes in Indore too. He isn't scoring runs and neither being safe behind the wickets! #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/Kk4xGIbGAi — 🅰🅽🆂🅷🆄🅼🅰🅽 🏳️ (@vishwakarmansh1) March 9, 2023

Easy Catch Dropped

KS Bharat drops a simple catch. — Pramukh (@Pramukh28747915) March 9, 2023

