Shubman Gill wowed fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium and those watching him all over the country and world as he scored his maiden T20I hundred, during the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand. The right-hander played some delightful and orthodox shots on both sides of the wicket and even down the ground as he ended up with 126* off just 63 balls. In doing so, he not only became the fifth Indian to hit a hundred in all three formats but also now has the highest individual score for India in T20Is. Following his knock, netizens showered praise on the 23-year-old for his knock. Shubman Gill Scores Maiden T20I Hundred During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023.

'Batting Like a Dream'

The best part about Gill's batting is how many good balls he hits for 4s & 6s. Batting like a dream. Congratulations on maiden T20I ton @ShubmanGill 👏🏽 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/h7NlnusbUB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 1, 2023

'Fabulous Innings'

I was very keen to see how Shubman Gill converts that solid start into a big finish. This is a fabulous innings. That second fifty is just out of this world — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 1, 2023

'Effortless'

Extraordinary batting by @ShubmanGill. Effortless. #shubhmangill has a century in all three formats now and highest individual score by an India in t20s. Future superstar ⭐️ #starniadugu @StarSportsIndia #INDvsNZ — Ashish Reddy (@ashishreddy_9) February 1, 2023

Future of Indian Batting

Not just a purple patch but an indication of what he can achieve going forward. Well played @ShubmanGill n keep it going #INDvsNZ — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) February 1, 2023

'Correct Cricket Never Goes out of Fashion'

Shubman Gill shows T20 isn't about just unconventional and pre-meditated shots. Correct cricket never goes out of fashion. #Gill — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2023

