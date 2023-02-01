Shubman Gill has continued his terrific form, smashing a maiden century in T20Is during the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2023 on Wednesday, February 1. The right-hander looked fluent right from the start of the innings and has taken the attack to the New Zealand bowlers, smashing them to all parts of the ground. He had earlier scored his first T20I fifty and has converted it to a three-figure score.

Shubman Gill Scores Maiden T20I Hundred:

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐇𝐔𝐁𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐆𝐈𝐋𝐋 👏👏 A brilliant innings from #TeamIndia opener as he brings up a fine 💯 off 54 deliveries.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/4NjIfKg7e1 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

