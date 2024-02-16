New Zealand have beaten South Africa for the very first time in Test cricket in what is a monumental feat. The Kane Williamson-led side came up with a dominant performance to clinch a seven-wicket victory over a second-string South Africa team in the 2nd Test at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on February 16. With this win, New Zealand won the series 2-0. Chasing 267 to win, New Zealand rode on Kane Williamson's magnificent 32nd Test hundred and a 60-run undefeated knock from Will Young. Debutant William ORourke also had a sensational time in his Test match, where he ended up taking nine wickets in total. New Zealand had earlier won the first Test by 281 runs. Kane Williamson Becomes Fastest Batsman To Score 32 Test Centuries in Terms of Innings Taken, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024.

New Zealand Beat South Africa in a Test Series for the First Time

History at Seddon Park! A 152 run partnership between Williamson (133*) and Young (60*) completes the team's first ever Test series win over South Africa. A 2-0 win in the Tegel Test Series and the first holders of the Tangiwai Shield. Scorecard | https://t.co/t7UM0c5V3l #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/EwLcaSl19p — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)