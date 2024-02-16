Kane Williamson continued his fine form as he scored his 32nd Test hundred during the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test 2024 in Hamilton. The New Zealand captain with this feat, became the fastest to get to 32 centuries in Test cricket in terms of innings taken. Williamson now has achieved this remarkable feat in 172 innings, going past Steve Smith, who had achieved this feat in 174 innings. Williamson had earlier struck hundreds in both innings of the first Test match. Stunner! Glenn Phillips Grabs a Sensational Diving One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Keegan Petersen During NZ vs SA 2nd Test 2024.

Kane Williamson Fastest to Score 32 Test Hundreds

Kane Williamson has reached his 32nd Test Century! With 172 innings, that is the fewest innings to reach 32 test 100's in test history, beating Steve Smith. 🔥🏏@BLACKCAPS v South Africa: 2nd Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/pSg5VFP2nS — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) February 16, 2024

