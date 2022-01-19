New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia, also known as the Chappell-Hadlee ODI and T20 Series has been indefinitely postponed due to strict border controls and quarantine requirements for the Black Caps. The series was supposed to have three ODIs and a one-off T20.

See Tweet:

JUST IN: #AUSvNZ series postponed for the third summer in a row. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)