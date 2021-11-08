Premier League outfit Newcastle United have announced Eddie Howe as their new manager. The club parted ways with Steve Bruce days after the Saudi takeover.

🤝 𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗘-𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗦 🤝 We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach. Welcome to Newcastle United, Eddie! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)