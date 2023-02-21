Nida Dar has been a trusted warrior of Pakistan's Women cricket team for a long time now. She has been the bowling mainstay across formats. Her variations with the ball, ability to extract purchase from any conditions has helped Pakistan cricket in crisis. Now during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against England Women, she becomes the leading wicket taker in Women's T20I history by bagging her 125th wicket.

Nida Dar Becomes Leading Wicket Taker in Women's T20I History

