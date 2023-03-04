Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal are one of the most loved sports power couples. Fans adored how romance blossomed between the cricketer and the squash icon and now they pour the same love now when they are parents of a twin and are a happy family. Amidst this, Dinesh Karthik shares a fun and repeatable story about a bedroom conversation between him and Dipika Pallikal which resulted in DK getting no coffee in the morning. DK urged innocently for sympathy from the fans, and they really did feel DK's pain there. Virat Kohli Is an Emotional, Caring and Reactive Person, Says RCB Teammate Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik Shares Relatable Bedroom Conversation With Wife Dipika Pallikal

4 . 25 am I've just answered nature's call and back in bed Dipika - *murmurs something* Me - OK *half asleep* Dipika - you don't reply to anything i ask Me - 🥱😵‍💫 7 am Me - coffee pl Dipika - make it yourself I knew it was coming 😂. Anyone else feel me here 😉 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 4, 2023

