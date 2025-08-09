The NPL 2025 (Nepal Premier League) 2025 auction is underway on August 9 and a total of 150 players have been shortlisted to go under the hammer ahead of season 2 of the competition. The Nepal Premier League had its inaugural edition last year and it was an instant hit in the Himalayan nation, with the matches drawing massive crowds. The NPL 2025 auction started at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and fans will be looking forward to watching their favourite franchises bring in the best players on the board ahead of the second edition of Nepal Premier League. Unfortunately, the NPL 2025 auction live telecast is not available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch the NPL 2025 auction live streaming online on the Nepal Premier League's official YouTube channel. Nepal National Cricket Team's Schedule For Australia Tour 2025 Announced; Check Fixtures of Rhinos In Top End T20 Series at Darwin.

NPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming Online

