South African spinner Nqaba Peter almost repeated a Herschelle Gibbs from the ODI World Cup 1999 during the Australia vs South Africa second T20I 2025. Kwena Maphaka was bowling when Cameron Green, while chasing a big total for Australia, was lining him up for a big shot. Maphaka bowled a slower and Green went for the pull, only lobbing it flat towards mid-wicket. Peter, who was fielding there, jumped to take the catch, completed it, but fumbled the ball when trying to get up and celebrated. The umpires checked the catch and concluded that Peter was in control of the catch and adjudged Green out. Although in the same scenario, Gibbs dropped his catch of Steve Waugh and the later survived costing the Proteas the game and eventually the world cup. Lhuan-dre Pretorius Dismissal Video: Watch South African Youngster Get Stumped By Alex Carey During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Nqaba Peter Controversial Catch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)