Sri Lankan bowlers continued the good work done by the visitors’ batting unit as they picked up crucial wickets to keep the hosts, New Zealand, at bay on Day 2 of the NZ vs SL 1st Test 2023. Kasun Rajitha took one wicket while Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando got two wickets each to see the inaugural World Test Championship winners crumble under pressure. On Day 2, New Zealand reached 162 after losing five wickets, with Latham scoring the most (67), followed by Daryl Mitchell, who is still not out at 40, and Devon Conway (30). It was a day that belonged to the bowlers as it saw wickets falling one after another. New Zealand pacers Tim Southee and Matt Henry paired up to scalp four more wickets to conclude Sri Lanka’s innings in the morning session. Sri Lanka, who were 305/6 at the end of Day one, could manage another 50 runs as they got bowled out for 355. Tim Southee Becomes New Zealand's Second Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL 1st Test 2023.

NZ vs SL 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Stumps

Daryl Mitchell (40*) and Michael Bracewell (9*) see the team to stumps at Hagley Oval. The visitors strong with the ball late on Day 2. Catch up on the scores | https://t.co/D93Eu9xIFK 📲 #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/EZ3KwPZj2V — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)