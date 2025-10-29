The New Zealand national cricket team secured a convincing five-wicket win over the England national cricket team in the second ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Wednesday, October 29. With this victory, the Black Caps took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series. This is New Zealand's first away ODI series win over England since 2013. It is also New Zealand's first series win against England at home since 2008. New Zealand's Blair Tickner was named Player of the Match for his superb bowling performance. Talking about the match, England were bundled out for 175 runs in 36 overs. Jamie Overton top-scored with 42 runs. With the ball, Tickner scalped a four-wicket haul. While chasing, Rachin Ravindra (54) and Daryl Mitchell (56*) guided the hosts to chase a 176-run target in 33.1 overs. New Zealand Beat England by Four Wickets in NZ vs ENG 1st ODI 2025; Harry Brook’s Century Goes in Vain As Daryl Mitchell’s 78* Guides Hosts To Take 1–0 Lead.

Comfortable Win for New Zealand

Defeat by 5 wickets in Hamilton and @BLACKCAPS take a 2-0 lead to win the series. Final match in Wellington on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/UTwz2TS2sB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (England Cricket). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

