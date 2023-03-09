Tim Southee became New Zealand's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with the pacer achieving this feat on Day 1 of the 1st Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on March 9. The veteran fast bowler now has 362 wickets and is only behind the great Sir Richard Hadlee, who leads this list with 431 scalps to his name. The day also saw Angelo Matthews becoming the third Sri Lankan cricketer to score 7000 Test runs after their legendary player, Sanath Jayasuriya. Coming to the match, the first day of the Test match saw the visitors taking control of the game after the fifties from captain Dimuth Karunaratne (50) and batter Kushal Mendis (87) helped them reach 305 at the loss of six wickets. Angelo Mathews Surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya, Becomes Third Sri Lankan to Reach 7000 Test Runs on Day 1 of NZ vs SL 1st Test 2023.

Tim Southee Becomes NZ's Second-Highest Test Wicket-Taker

#StatChat | New Zealand's new 2nd highest Test wicket-taker of all time, TG Southee. pic.twitter.com/nw1Y98iFCc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)