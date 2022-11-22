Questions on the future of the ODI cricket and its popularity among the new generation of cricket fans continues as the Australia vs England 3rd ODI sees a very low attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Although the reason for the low attendance includes the game being hosted on a weekday just after the T20 World Cup in Australia, concerns about the diminishing popularity of the 50-over format cannot be completely ignored.

MCG sees record low attendance

I can’t recall such a small crowd at the MCG for a men’s ODI. Couldn’t be confident there’s many more than 1000 here. #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/LbDtXy3Idj — Andrew Wu (@wutube) November 22, 2022

Questionable schedule

Media: cricket is dead, poor crowds. Reality: it’s a Tuesday, at 3:57, as school is only just finished, and people are still at work, and we just had a T20 World Cup. #AUSvENG #getagripmedia — drrrrz (@drrrrz_) November 22, 2022

