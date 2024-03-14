Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on the Mumbai team for winning a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beating Vidarbha in the final. Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai produced a solid performance with the bat, especially in the second innings to set a daunting 538-run target for Vidarbha to chase down. Mumbai eventually won the match by 169 runs. Tendulkar also lauded the resilience shown by Vidarbha with important performances from Karun Nair (74), captain Akshay Wadkar (102) and Harsh Dubey (65) in the second innings. "Many congratulations to @MumbaiCricAssoc on winning their 42nd Ranji Trophy!....A fantastic display of cricket that had us all captivated. This is what makes domestic cricket so very important," a part of his note on social media, read. Mumbai Win Ranji Trophy 2023–24; Defeat Vidarbha by 169 Runs in Final.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Mumbai For Winning Ranji Trophy

Many congratulations to @MumbaiCricAssoc on winning their 42nd Ranji Trophy! Vidarbha's resilience added to the spectacle, especially Karun, Akshay & Harsh, who batted extremely well and made the match very interesting. Mumbai's bowlers kept bowling relentlessly, and finally the… pic.twitter.com/hQb0D2TIUg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 14, 2024

