On this day in 1983, Kapil Dev played one of the most memorable innings in the history of Indian cricket with his 175 against Zimbabwe in the World Cup. The captain of the side walked into bat when the team was in dire straits at 17/5. Kapil Dev smashed 175 runs off just 138 balls which included 16 fours and six sixes as he, along with Roger Binny (22), Madal Lal (17) and Syed Kirmani (24), as India reached 266/8. India eventually won the match by 31 runs. ‘IPL Jeetna Utna Asaan Nahi Hai Virat…’ Sourav Ganguly Goofs Up While Referring to Anchor, Fans React to Viral Video.

Kapil Dev Scored 175* Against Zimbabwe in 1983 World Cup On This Day

Kapil Dev played one of the greatest knocks ever on this day in 1983, India was 17 for 5 then Kapil Dev smashed 175* runs from 138 balls including 16 fours & 6 sixes helping India to reach 266 for 8 in the World Cup. The Greatest all-rounder in Indian cricket history. pic.twitter.com/7GOB4Zv7fB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)