Sachin Tendulkar thanked the Sydney Cricket Ground after they unveiled gates named after him and Brian Lara on his 50th birthday. The Master Blaster turned 50 today and tributes from all over the cricket world have been pouring in from him. Taking to Instagram, Sachin shared a picture of him and Brian Lara and also the gates at the SCG named after them and wrote, "Such a special honour at one of my favourite grounds in the world. Having my name there along with my good friend @brianlaraofficial is one of the best gifts we could've got. Thank you @ourscg!" Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: BCCI, ICC Wish Indian Legend As He Turns 50.

Sachin Tendulkar Thanks SCG for 'One of the Best Gifts'

