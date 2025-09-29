India needed 17 runs to win from the last two overs during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at Dubai. Faheem Ashraf had a good game with the ball so far and he was given to bowl the penultimate over. But he started on his run up but near the crease, he stopped after feeling something in his legs. He tried to bowl again but this time again he stopped and was on the floors citing cramp. A bit of time passed in his treatment, before he got up and bowled again. Fans alleged that Faheem wanted to take away the momentum from India and he faked his cramp. ‘Ye Mumbai Nahi Hai, IPL Nahi Hai’ Haris Rauf Sledges Tilak Varma During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

'Faheem Ashraf Doesn't Want to Bowl'

Faheem Ashraf doesn't want to bowl 😂😂 Doing nautanki of cramps 😂😂 Such a Pakistani thing to do lmfao pic.twitter.com/zjcL8ilraR — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 28, 2025

'Doing Acting'

Faheem Ashraf slowing the pace of the game, no cramps, doing acting, doing deliberately to stop the momentum of Ind Batsman.#INDVPAK — Rishabh Wadhwa (@Cric_Rishabh) September 28, 2025

'Sometimes Cramp, Sometimes Acting'

'Faheem Ashraf Well Tried'

Sometimes cramps Sometimes acting 🤡 Faheem Ashraf well tried — ' (@viratkohli_un) September 28, 2025

'Same to Same Rishabh Pant'

Ye Faheem Ashraf same to same Rishabh Pant ki acting kr rha h. #INDvPAK — Rishi Dwivedi (@RiSHii1996) September 28, 2025

'Mohammad Rizwan Will Be Proud Of You'

Good acting by Faheem Ashraf to disrupt India's momentum. Md Rizwan will be Proud of you. #indvspak2025 #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/Ni0XLMv7nu — The Growth Theory (@Growth_Theory1) September 28, 2025

