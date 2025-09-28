Pakistan national cricket team speedster Haris Rauf sledged India national cricket team Tilak Varma during the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. Haris Rauf said to Tilak Varma "Ye Mumbai Nahi Hai, IPL Nahi Hai." Meanwhile, Pakistan were bundled out for 146 runs in 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan played a superb knock of 57. For India, Kuldeep Yadav took a four-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel took two wickets apiece. Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Salman Ali Agha Scalps Controversial Catch of Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match (Watch Video).

Haris Rauf Sledges Tilak Varma

Ye mumbai nahi hai Ye ipl nahi hai Haris to tilak verma Next 2 deliveries disappear for a four and a six#INDvPAK — Ummer veeri (@ummerveeri3) September 28, 2025

