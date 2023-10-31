Bangladesh captain Shakib-al-Hasan has won the toss and has elected to bat first in the 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan on October 31. Bangladesh will start the game with no changes. Pakistan has come up with three changes in the squad namely, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, and Salman Ali Agha. Imam-ul-Haq has been ruled out, Shadab Khan and Mohammed Nawaz have been replaced. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Move to Fifth Place With Clinical Seven-Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka, India Retain Top Spot

PAK vs BAN CWC 2023 Toss Report

Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Playing XI

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

