Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman has scored a half century in the PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. Despite losing overnight batter Babar Azam (161) earlier in the day, Pakistan have managed to stretch their 1st innings total to 377-8. Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel and Michael Bracewell have picked two wickets each for the Kiwis. They will now look to take the last two wickets as early as possible and bundle Pakistan out within 400. Babar Azam Becomes the Leading Run Scorer in Tests in 2022, Achieves Feat During PAK vs NZ 1st Test.

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Lunch

Pakistan score 60 runs for the loss of three wickets in the first session.#PAKvNZ | #WTC23 | 📝 https://t.co/HdzZd87PUv pic.twitter.com/cvgrkd0lYS — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2022

Agha Salman 50

