Pakistan captain Babar Azam is enjoying very good form. He has smashed 2500+ runs in the year. And the 28-year-old batter has now surpassed England batter Joe Root, becoming the leading run scorer in Tests in 2022. Babar achieved this feat during the ongoing PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium Karachi. En route to this, Babar smashed his 9th Test hundred and helped Pakistan to gain control of the game. Bazball or Afridiball? Fans Slam Pakistan Batsmen After Top Order Perishes Cheaply Trying to be Aggressive Against New Zealand.

Babar Azam Breaks Another Record

