Pakistan started their limited-overs tour of West Indies on a winning note as they beat the West Indies by 14 runs in the PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025 played in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 1. Batting first, Saim Ayub's 57-run knock off 38 balls, which was laced with five fours and two sixes, propelled the Pakistan National Cricket Team to a score of 178/6. Fakhar Zaman (28), Hasan Nawaz (24) and Faheem Ashraf (15) all had cameos. For the West Indies National Cricket Team, Shamar Joseph was the pick of the bowlers as he registered a three-wicket haul (3/30), his best figures in T20Is thus far. In response, West Indies were restricted to 164/7. Openers Johnson Charles and debutant Jewel Andrew put up a 72-run stand in 11 overs and apart from that, there wasn't much to talk about the West Indies' batting. Jason Holder (30*) and Shamar Joseph (21*) tried hard in the end, but they fell short. Mohammad Nawaz (3/23) and Saim Ayub (2/20) starred with the ball for Pakistan. With this, Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the three-match PAK vs WI 2025 T20I series. 18-Year-Old Jewel Andrew Becomes Youngest Debutant For West Indies in T20Is, Achieves Feat During PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025.

Pakistan Beat West Indies in PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025

