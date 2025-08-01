Jewel Andrew scripted history as he became the youngest player to make his debut for the West Indies National Cricket Team in T20Is, at 18 years and 236 days old. The youngster achieved this feat during the PAK vs WI 1st T20I 2025 in Florida on August 1. The wicketkeeper-batter, who was born on December 7, 2006, registered this record surpassing Devon Thomas, who, at the age of 19 years and 263 days, had made his T20I debut for West Indies in 2009 against Bangladesh and was the youngest player for the Caribbean to do so in the shortest format of the game up until now. The young right-hander was drafted in as an opener and he began the run-chase for the West Indies with Pakistan setting a 179-run target after batting first. West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WI vs PAK T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

Jewel Andrew Becomes Youngest Debutant for West Indies in T20Is

18 year old Jewel Andrew will make history tonight as the youngest West Indian to debut in T20Is.#WIvPAK | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/eePl2lcOWH — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 31, 2025

