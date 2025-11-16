Babar Azam was castled by a spectacular delivery from Jeffrey Vandersay during the PAK vs SL 3rd ODI 2025 in Rawalpindi on Sunday, November 16. This incident happened in the 21st over of the second innings when the right-hander was beaten by the delivery which crashed into his stumps as he attempted a defensive shot. Babar Azam, who had broken his international century drought in the last match, could make just 34 runs off 52 deliveries, a knock that included four fours. Earlier, Sri Lanka batted first and were bowled out for 211 runs in 45.2 overs in a bid to secure a consolation victory, having already lost the series. Babar Azam Catch Video: Watch Star Pakistan Cricket Grab Flying One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama During PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025.

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video:

Babar Azam is such a great player that he sacrifices his own wicket to give middle order a chance to bat against strong Sri Lanka attack in high-pressure situations. His vision is all about World Cup. He is making team for WC💀 Truly a legend, always for team!💪#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/yHngb9GxYd — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 16, 2025

