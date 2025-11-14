The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 is getting underway on Friday, November 14 and the opening match of the tournament will feature Pakistan Shaheens vs Oman. The Pakistan Shaheens vs Oman match will be played at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar and it will start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 and fans in India can watch Pakistan Shaheens vs Oman live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For those seeking to watch Pakistan Shaheens vs Oman live streaming, they can do so on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. Viral Pic Claims Asia Cup 2025 Trophy 'Locked' Inside ACC Office Amidst Mohsin Naqvi's Controversy With Team India.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Oman

Matchday kicks off with two big ones in Doha 🤩 Who takes control early at the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025? 🫡#ACC pic.twitter.com/OYaJHEDcuj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 14, 2025

