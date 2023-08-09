Pakistan cricket team has announced their squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series and the high-voltage Asia Cup 2023. Both the assignments will be very important for the Pakistan cricket team in preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pakistan now that their participation in the competition is guaranteed. There are some new inclusions in the team. Faheem Ashraf and Tayyab Tahir return for Asia Cup, Saud Shakeel features in the squad for Afghanistan ODI series. ICC World Cup 2023 New Schedule Released: India vs Pakistan Officially Shifted to October 14, See Full List of CWC Fixtures After Changes.

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2023 and Afghanistan Series Announced

