After a dominant performance in the ODI series, the Australian women's team will hope to repeat that in the T20Is, with the first game on Tuesday, January 24. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney and will start at 8:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports network have the broadcast rights of this match and will provide live telecast of the first T20I. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Rashid Khan Completes 500 T20 Wickets, Becomes Only Second Bowler After Dwayne Bravo to Reach the Milestone; Achieves Feat During SA20 2023 Match.

PAK-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live Streaming:

The attention shifts towards action-packed T20Is 💥 Will the 𝑨𝒖𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒆 dominance continue, or can the visitors pull off a massive comeback? 💬 Watch #AUSWvPAKW 1️⃣st T20I, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/xMwsSdZN5F — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)