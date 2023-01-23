Rashid Khan is one of the greats in the T20 format. His bowling skills are acknowledged and feared all over the world by T20 specialist batters who generally tend to intimate opposition bowlers. The Afghan leg-spinner continues to live up on his established reputation as he completes 500 T20 wickets in SAT20 match between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals. Considering he is just 24, this achievement despite being a great one, seems just a beginning.

Rashid Khan Joins 500 T20 Wickets Club

