The England women national cricket team takes on the Pakistan women national cricket team in match 16 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 15. England heads into the ENG-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match with back-to-back wins, while Pakistan are winless after three WWC matches. The ENG-W vs PAK-W match is pretty crucial in the context of the race for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which is heating up with every passing game. The England Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and commences at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Gets Washed-Out Due to Persistent Rain; Teams Share Points

ENG-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates

England look to continue their winning streak while Pakistan eye their first success in Colombo 👀 Follow #CWC25 action LIVE ➡️https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcB More #ENGvPAK updates 👇https://t.co/dKUmpOvUYf — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)