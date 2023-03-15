Papua New Guinea takes on United Arab Emirates in their next match at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2. The game will start at 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has no broadcasters. Hence the PNG vs UAE match will not be telecast live on TV. Fans can still watch live streaming online of this match on the ICC.tv website in selective regions. In India FanCode will provide the free live streaming online.

PNG vs UAE Live Streaming Online

Hong Kong and Kuwait kick off their tri-series with Malaysia, while @cricketworldcup League 2 action continues 👊 Watch #HKvKUW and #PNGvUAE live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v 📺 pic.twitter.com/EJFBOd8jfM — ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2023

