The IPL 2025 season with kickoff with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR are the defending champions this season as they won the IPL 2024 under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy. As they start fresh against RCB at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, KKR's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan will also be present at the venue. As the KKR vs RCB match is the first match of the season, it will see an opening ceremony precede it and Shah Rukh Khan will be a moderator in the opening ceremony and will be performing too. Shah Rukh had a message for the fans too as he used the famous dialogue from Pathaan, 'Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega.' (If you keep the party at Pathaan's house then he will himself come to greet the guests and will bring fireworks too) and invited fans to watch the ceremony. IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Bollywood Performers List, Time and All You Need to Know.

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Message for Fans

Party Pathan ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathan khud aayega aur patake bhi layega. Aaj shaam 6 baje dekhiye IPL 18 ka mega celebration. @BCCI @IPL @JioHotstar — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2025

