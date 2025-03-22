The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to commence from March 22, 2025. An exciting season awaits for the fans and the IPL 2025 will kick-off with the opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is going to be a big match and fans will visit the stadium in numbers to witness an edge of the seat thriller like it did last time when these two teams took on each other at the same venue. The exciting clash will take place after a stunning opening ceremony which will some of the biggest superstars of India take stage and perform for the fans. How To Play IPL 2025 Google Doodle Mini Cup To Support Your Favourite Team.

The star-studded opening ceremony will feature performances by Bollywood actor Disha Patani, renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal, and Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla. Bollywood Superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan will also feature in the opening ceremony as he will provide the opening monologue and address the captains as well. Shah Rukh Khan will also moderate a chat with the cricketers celebrating the start of the IPL 2025. After the performances are over, there will be a fireworks show as well. The grand opening ceremony promises to pack a lot and give the biggest T20 competition in the world a worthy launchpad.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Date, Venue and Timing

The first match of IPL 2025 will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and has a scheduled start time of 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, March 22. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 is scheduled to start at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025 New Rules: What Are the Four Major Changes BCCI Confirmed Ahead of Indian Premier League Season Opener?

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming and Telecast

JioStar have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2025. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast viewing option of the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 on Star Sports Network channels. Meanwhile, JioStar also owns the digital rights of IPL 2025. Hence you can also watch the free live streaming viewing option of the IPL 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website in exchange of a subscription fee.

